A Fort Wayne man is behind bars in the Huntington County Jail after leading Troopers on a 40 mile high speed vehicle pursuit Wednesday night on Interstate 69. The pursuit ran from the 280 mile marker in Huntington County, through Grant County and all the way down into Delaware County, where it was safely terminated on Ind. 332, just west of Muncie.
The incident began at approximately 9:20 p.m. just north of Warren on I-69. Trooper Adam Carroll (Fort Wayne Post) attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Impala passenger car allegedly traveling southbound at 120 mph on I-69. The driver, later identified as Demitrius Duane Ridley, 33, of Fort Wayne, reportedly failed to stop for Trooper Carroll, continuing southbound at speeds ranging from 90-120 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.