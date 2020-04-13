A former Grant County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) employee is facing charges for inappropriate conduct with an inmate.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Rhonda Sue Hodge, of Marion, was booked into the Grant County Jail Friday on charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate and trafficking with an inmate, both Level 5 felonies.
According to a probable cause affidavit, GCSD officials first became aware of Hodge’s conduct in January after an inmate told a jail officer that some inmate workers were passing contraband like tobacco throughout the jail.
The inmate told the officer that the “kitchen lady” was in love with one of the inmates, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states when investigators reviewed video footage from the kitchen where Hodge worked, they noticed a pattern where Hodge would allegedly call two inmates down without other inmates.
The affidavit states that Hodge and one inmate, Thomas Flynn, would go off camera to a restroom while the second inmate would sit at a table and wait.
Flynn’s phone account indicated he made phone calls to a number that matched the number on file for Hodge, according to the affidavit. Court documents state that in these phone calls, Hodge and Flynn allegedly said they loved each other.
Investigators had a camera placed in the inmate restroom, according to the affidavit, which captured footage of Flynn and another inmate grabbing what appeared to be tobacco from the top of a paper towel dispenser.
The second inmate told department officials that there’d been tobacco on the fifth floor of the jail approximately eight times since he’d been there, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that when interviewed, Flynn denied having received contraband from or having a relationship or sexual contact with Hodge.
The inmate who was often called down with Flynn told officials that he was the “look out” while Flynn and Hodge were together, according to the affidavit. The inmate told investigators he believed they were having sex, the affidavit states.
When interviewed, Hodge told department officials that her “head wasn’t right” after her son died, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also states that Hodge said she brought a cell phone in for Flynn and brought a taped-up phone with “something else in it” to another inmate.
The affidavit states Hodge admitted to having sexual contact with Flynn. In the affidavit, Hodge denied being in love with Flynn, instead claiming Flynn had given her attention she was not getting from her husband.
According to the affidavit, Hodge was then terminated.
During the investigation, officials learned that Hodge had allegedly created a false identity to communicate with Flynn, going by the name Cheryl Wright, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also states the account had messages paid for with credit cards under Hodge’s name as well as her husband and son.
GCSD Capt. Todd Fleece said that no amount of rules or policies could have stopped this behavior, as Hodge’s actions went directly against those already in place.
“She basically broke existing policy,” Fleece said. “She violated our trust and violated her duty.”
Fleece said everyone involved in these incidents has been removed and the involved inmates will be prevented from being inmate workers.
According to Fleece, Hodge had been a long-time department employee who’d undergone the “rigorous” screening process prior to starting there.
While department officials are not certain what was in the taped-up cell phone, Fleece said it’s highly possible it could have been drugs.
“That’s what bothers me the most about this … She’s been a long-time employee and she knows the dangers,” Fleece said. “Someone could have gotten hurt.”
Jail records state Hodge was released from the Grant County Jail on Friday on a $1,005 bond.
