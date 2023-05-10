Members of Marion High School’s 26th Street Innovations Show Choir gather with director Kelly Williams for a photo at the ISSMA Show Choir Contest on March 4, at which they were awarded Gold with Distinction.
McCulloch Junior High School musicians gather for a photo with their 2023 ISSMA Total Department All-Music Award banner.
Photos provided by Marion Community Schools
Marion High School band students gather for a photo with their ISSMA Organizational Contest gold award for the wind ensemble’s performance.
The Marion Community Schools music program has been recognized by the Indiana State School Music Association as one of the best programs in the state once again, with both McCulloch Junior High School and Marion High School earning ISSMA’s highest award, the Total Department All-Music Award for the third year in a row!
The corporation-wide Total Department All-Music Award is a distinction for Marion Community Schools not only here in Grant County, but statewide. It is a rare and noteworthy accomplishment, something very few school corporations can claim. In fact, MCS is the only school district in the state this year that earned the Total Department All-Music Award for every eligible school in the district.
