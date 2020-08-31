For the first time in 30 years there will not be planes in the sky and cars in the streets at the Marion Municipal Airport over Labor Day weekend as part of the annual Fly/In Cruise/In event.
The event, one of the largest family events in Grant County, has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a letdown in a way,” Fly/In Cruise/In President Inge Harte said, as she explained how she and her team of volunteers have been working all year in preparation for the big anniversary.
The Fly/In Cruise/In, which is typically held on the Saturday before Labor Day each year, will be pushed back to next year.
This year’s event would have marked 30 years since the first event was held back in 1990.
The decision to cancel the event was not an easy one to make, but the decision was ultimately made to act as safely as possible for all involved, officials said.
“The problem is we have 70 to 100 volunteers,” said Fly/In Cruise/ IN coordinator Ray Johnson said. “And a lot of those volunteers – I’m 67 – are our age. We were going to have them arm-to-arm-to-arm serving pancakes. It just become apparent that if we were going to err, we should err on the side of caution.”
The event was scheduled to benefit the Grant County Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization, which has already served nearly 60,000 meals to people in Grant County this year.
“This year, we were projecting right around $30,000 (from the event),” said Grant County Rescue Mission Executive Director Rick Berbereia. “So, that’s quite a big hit when we’re a nonprofit hoping to get around $25,000-$30,000 dollar range, and we don’t get anything.”
Though the event was not cleared for takeoff this year, there are still many ways that people can help support and donate to the Mission through their website mygcrm.org or by calling in at (765) 662-0988.
“The work that they do and the lives that they change is remarkable,” Johnson said. “When we were able to partner with them, The Grant County Rescue Mission, it’s just what we’re all about: community.”
For those who were eager to go out and see the planes, cars and enjoy a pancake breakfast there will still be something to enjoy – just virtually.
Harte will be compiling videos and photos for the drive/in cruise/in YouTube channel youtube.com/ FlyInCruiseIn of the previous 29 years of events to be posted for residents to enjoy.
The sponsors for the event this year have decided to continue sponsorship through next year and to come back for next year’s event, which is now being planned as the 30 year celebration. That event is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021.
There’s a lot to look forward to next year, Johnson says, since the lineup will include two rare and historic planes along with the typical hoards of classic cars, tractors, motorcycles and flying machines.
“The thundering roar of four Wright R-1820 Cyclone radial engines will once again return to the skies over Marion when the Yankee Air Museum’s B-17G “Yankee Lady” returns to the 30th Anniversary Fly/In Cruise/In,” Johnson wrote about next year’s main attractions. “As if the sound of four big radials isn’t enough, we’re going to add two more with the appearance of the Mid America Flight Museum’s B-25J “God and Country.” This beautifully-restored aircraft will be on static display and will also fly around (next year). You will not want to miss it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.