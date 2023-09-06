The 32nd annual Fly/In Cruise/In had a record-breaking year with its all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. The event, which benefits the Grant County Rescue Mission, sold almost 3600 breakfasts, including 15,000 sausage links and 250 gallons of pancake batter served by 220 volunteers. Over 300 classic cars, 175 planes and assorted other vehicles came out to the Marion Municipal Airport for the event.
featured
Fly/In Cruise/In lands record-breaking breakfast
mkeller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in five-vehicle pile-up
- Drug task force conducts largest bust to date
- Kennel is a "dream" come true for owners
- MPD officers placed on administrative leave after fatal officer-involved shooting
- Purple Heart recipient honored by flight
- Intra-county, CIC clashes highlight week 3
- Grant County businesses honored by governor
- Eagles earn decisive win at Eastbrook
- Marion High School plans Night of Giants to honor outstanding alumni
- Upland residents experience late night disturbance Sunday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Fly/In Cruise/In lands record-breaking breakfast
- Fewer Hoosier kids take advantage of free summer meals, despite ongoing hunger challenges
- Community Calendar: Things to do
- Special prosecutor appointed for Moore case
- Kennel is a "dream" come true for owners
- ACLU sues over new Indiana law making licenses, ID cards available only to Ukrainian immigrants
- Marion High School plans Night of Giants to honor outstanding alumni
- Breach exposes information of 200,000+ Hoosier Medicaid members
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.