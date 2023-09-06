The 32nd annual Fly/In Cruise/In had a record-breaking year with its all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. The event, which benefits the Grant County Rescue Mission, sold almost 3600 breakfasts, including 15,000 sausage links and 250 gallons of pancake batter served by 220 volunteers. Over 300 classic cars, 175 planes and assorted other vehicles came out to the Marion Municipal Airport for the event.

