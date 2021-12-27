Grant County COVID numbers remain below nationwide averages, but the flu season poses new threats according to county health officials.
At least 171 new COVID cases were reported over the holiday weekend, with 43 reported Thursday, 61 Friday, 35 Saturday, 26 Sunday and 9 Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases in Grant County since the start of the pandemic to 14,198. One additional death of an unvaccinated 68-year-old woman was also reported, bringing the death total to 270.
Health officials expressed concerns that the upcoming flu season may pose new threats in conjunction with the newer COVID variants whose association with the flu has not been studied in-depth.
“The flu season is starting now. We’re going to see more flu as it comes along. We had the extraordinarily low-rate last year, but we will probably go back to what we saw in 2018 and 2019 with increased flu,” said health officer Dr. David Moore. “We haven’t seen how delta and omicron perform in the presence of flu season.”
Moore stressed that the county cannot anticipate how the new variants will affect the community in the near future, and the flu complications may result in even more concern for health officials.
“The scene is changing so rapidly. Four months ago, we wouldn’t have dreamed about what delta could do. A month ago, we wouldn’t have dreamed about what omicron could do. Next month, we might be talking about something else,” said Moore. “There’s likely going to be compromised people who have COVID and flu at the same time. Our worry is that those people are going to get sicker.”
Moore encouraged the community to take the decreased numbers over the holiday weekend lightly as some testing sites were temporarily unavailable, which could have skewed the numbers.
Gravity Diagnostics was closed from Thursday to Sunday for testing over the weekend. Health Department was conducting tests on Thursday and Friday to cover those who needed testing, but Moore stated that only limited resources were available for use.
“We need to look at the big trend rather than the small trend,” said Moore. “Although our numbers are unacceptably high, we haven’t seen the big spike we have seen nationwide and the state. The numbers are still high, but we haven’t seen the great increase others are seeing.”
Moore stated that the majority of cases in the state and Grant County are the delta variant. However, the omicron variant provides new concerns and is being reported alongside the delta variant, causing the spike in many areas.
For the upcoming New Year’s holiday, Moore recommends that all individuals attending large gatherings be vaccinated, wear masks or at least know their status.
Moore recommends that individuals only gather with other vaccinated people if possible. Those 65 years or older should be cautious of attending gatherings due to a higher risk of complications due to comorbidity. If gatherings are held, Moore recommends holding them outside or with proper ventilation inside to discourage the spread.
Health Department will continue to provide COVID and flu vaccinations alongside Walgreens, CVS and doctors’ offices that previously offered vaccinations.
The rapid test shortage continues in Indiana. Gravity Diagnostics will return test results to patients by 5 p.m. the following day. Other testing facilities may take two to three days to return test results.
“The most important thing to do by far is to be vaccinated. You can still become infected, but it appears not as likely. The severity of the infection is going to be diminished,” said Moore of breakthrough cases.
Moore commented that regardless of personal feelings regarding the vaccine, all community members should respect each other and support each other through the holiday season.
“Let’s try to get through this together and respect one another while we talk about it,” said Moore. “Those who are on either side should respect one another and care about one another and believe we have each other’s interests at heart when we make our decisions.”
Health Department is no longer insisting for the community to get the vaccine. Instead, it is taking a different approach by encouraging the masses to protect others in any way possible, regardless of vaccination status.
“We’re not begging anymore. We are done with the begging,” said Moore. “We will strongly encourage and make the vaccine available. If there is any way we can assist people, we will do that.”
