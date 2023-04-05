Employees and supporters of Firewater Mill cut the ribbon for the restaurant’s grand opening on April 1. The ribbon cutting event started at 9 a.m., and the restaurant hosted musician Jansen Duncan later that night.
After the restaurant originally opened around Christmas, Firewater Mill held a grand opening Saturday, April 1, celebrating the addition of brunch and lunch items to the restaurant’s menu choices.
Firewater Mill is located at 1009 N. Washington St., in the Charles Mill building. Charles Mill was originally a sawmill built in 1836, but it has also been used as a gristmill, electronics store, meat market and more.
