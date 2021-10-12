With fire remaining a pressing issue for homeowners, fire safety has become an important part of any educational curricula.
The Marion Fire Department has officially declared October as Fire Prevention Month, an extension of Fire Prevention Week, and will be offering in-person sessions with elementary schools across Grant County.
Marion Fire Department Chief Paul David explained how the program revolves around fire safety and strives to discourage children’s fascination with fire and encourage education around the dangers of fire.
“We typically hit the elementary schools because children are sometimes included in starting fires,” said Chief David. “Therefore, if we can get them at an early age and catch their attention on fire safety, then we hope to prevent some children from wanting to play with it.”
When scheduled, the fire station will dispatch a team to the school with fire prevention kits and demonstrations.
“We usually bring an engine company that is closest to their territory, visit with the kids, show them what a firefighter looks like in their gear and educate them on fire safety,” said Chief David.
Elementary schools are encouraged to reach out to the Marion Fire Department and schedule their demonstrational session as soon as possible before the month ends.
Little Giants Preschool Director Sarah Summersett commented on the benefits of the programs and Fire Prevention Month following her recent experience with the program.
“They really enjoy it. I think their favorite part is seeing inside the fire truck,” said Summersett. “Usually, each class does a unit on fire safety, so they talk about what will happen if the firemen come and what they do when they get there.”
In the past, the program has included tours of fire engines, take-home kits, fire dogs and more.
“Our main goal is to make it less scary for the kids. You know, when they have all that gear on, we let them know that that is someone who can help and not to be scared of them,” said Summersett. “With the helmet and the sounds, the firemen have really talked to them about ‘oh, make sure you don’t hide under the bed,’ and they spend a lot of time on that for the month.”
Fire Prevention Month has a focus upon safety this year with respect to smoke detectors and education around their function and maintenance.
In fact, Chief David stressed the importance of having and maintaining a working smoke detector for homeowners, no matter the situation.
“The theme this year is ‘learn the sounds of fire safety,’ and that sound is what a working smoke detector sounds like,” said Chief David. “I want to make sure that anyone that has those is checking it regularly and making sure there are batteries in it.”
The Marion Fire Department provides a free smoke detector program for all homeowners, but this excludes those who rent their residence as they should contact the landlord if any issue occurs.
The detectors will be available directly from the department and will ensure lasting care for those in need.
The Marion Fire Department received donations for these programs from various sources, including Nick McKinley who donated educational kits for the students.
“At State Farm, we have an interest in making sure people’s houses stay safe and people have fire safety awareness, not only to prevent claims, but most importantly because we care about our customers and do not want them to go through anything devastating,” said McKinley. So, the more we can educate, the more we can donate materials, the better our community is.”
To talk more about Fire Prevention Month or to schedule a session, call 765-668-4474 for the Marion Fire Department.
Donations may be made at the Marion Fire Department or by contacting State Farm agent Nick McKinley at 765-674-2265 or visit his office near Marion High School to donate items.
