A fire Tuesday evening claimed the former Pentecostals of Marion building at 1001 W. 10th St. according to Marion Fire Chief Paul David.
David said personnel were dispatched to the fire at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday evening and that the blaze took several hours to get under control. David said the fire was brought under control at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, but the department continued to apply water to the building until 7:15 a.m. to ensure there were no remaining hot spots in the structure.
