After 32 years with the Marion Fire Department, Captain Paul Thompson III completed his final training session with his fellow firefighters before retirement.
The team used the former Giants Bistro building to practice various skills used during a fire rescue. Over the years, Thompson has completed training through the National Fire Academy and the Illinois Fire Service Institute, and has continued to pass on knowledge to the other firefighters. Thompson said he appreciates the opportunity MFD has given him to receive training, and enjoys passing on “nuggets” of wisdom to his fellow firefighters.
While the team took a break from training, Thompson reflected on his time with the fire department. Thompson joined the department on Nov. 1, 1989, a second generation fire fighter.
Living so close to Fire Station 4, Thompson said he probably had to be on the job for two years before he made as many runs on the fire engine as he did on his bicycle keeping up with the fire engine wherever they were going.
“It’s certainly what I wanted to do as a child,” Thompson said. “I feel like it was my calling in life.”
Rescues and baby deliveries were some of Thompson’s favorite memories, especially his first rescue in 2006.
A 16-year-old girl from LaFontaine who had been swept away by the current while she was wading in the river with a friend. Thompson, though off duty, responded to the call and got to the scene before the water rescue team. Luckily, Thompson had two ropes with him because he had been doing training. On the first attempt, Thompson’s throw fell short, but he was then able to throw his second rope to the victim and pull her in.
“That was a very proud moment,” Thompson said.
Nine years later, the victim brought her son to the firestation to meet the person that saved his mother’s life. The boy gave Thompson a thank you note with a drawing of a firefighter.
In 2008, Thompson responded to a structure fire in Marion, where it was confirmed that there was a victim inside. Thompson searched the first bedroom on his knees, and found no one. A few feet from that room, Thompson found another bedroom with a purse hanging from the doorknob.
“I’ve only met two people in my entire life who take their purse to their bedroom when they went to bed,” Thompson said. “That was my grandmother and that lady that I saved on that day. When I felt her purse hanging on the doorknob, I knew she was in there.”
Thompson located a victim, carried her out of the house and she was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
“I got to take her purse to the hospital to give to her. Those were the two rescues in my career,” Thompson said. “...And then there were all those unfortunate situations where the team just weren’t there soon enough, and the CPR runs that we went on where we either had a save or we didn’t have a save.”
Many times, Thompson said the team was with a patient for five to ten minutes before the ambulance arrived, and took them away, and the responders were left to wonder if the patient was saved.
“The unfortunate things that I’ve had to see, I’ve tried my best to put that in the past, it’s hard to forget, but there’s so many positive things that I’ve been involved with that overshadow those unfortunate situations,” Thompson said.
On Sept. 19, 2021, at about 3 in the morning, Thompson responded to a shooting in which the victim had been shot four times.
“We were wrist deep in trying to keep this guy alive,” Thompson said.
When the ambulance arrived, the team loaded the man into the truck and stayed in the back with him to the hospital. Upon arrival, they brought the man to the helicopter landing zone to be taken to Lutheran.
“So it ended up that I was with a patient upon arrival and until that patient was loaded into that air ambulance,” Thompson said.
Thompson’s mother was also at Lutheran at the time, and Thompson said he asked about the patient each time he visited, but he was never successful in finding him.
Fire chief Paul David described Thompson as someone with a very strong work ethic, and noted his passion about training.
“He’s an asset to the department,” David said. “The time he’s been here, Paul’s done a lot for the department as a whole and when he does retire, those are going to be hard shoes to fill.”
Justin Planck, deputy chief, said he had trained under Thompson, and learned the importance of overall safety from him.
“His knack for the training side of the fire department is second to none,” Planck said. “He’s had a heart for the fire service and he’s shown that from the day I met him to now.”
Thompson is a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Fire Officer I, Instructor I, II, & III, an Arson Investigator, and a Hazmat Technician.
Thompson will be retiring in January.
“There’s definitely some mixed emotions about walking away from something that had been a part of my life for the past 32 years,” Thompson said. “It was just an occupation that I always wanted to do and do for as long as I can. It was never a job. It was always and still to the last day, something that I can’t wait to do regardless of what the outcome of the call might be.”
