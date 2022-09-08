Grant County is looking forward to a weekend of festival fun with the Matthews Cumberland Covered Bridge Festival and the Swayzee Days Festival.
The Covered Bridge Festival will kick off the weekend on Friday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. and continue through Sunday at 4 p.m. Visitors can stroll through the bridge from 1877 and enjoy a variety of family activities, including craft booths, horse rides, a steam-powered sawmill and frosted malts from the Matthews Lions Club. On Saturday morning at 9, the antique tractor parade will take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.