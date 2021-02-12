CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) announced Friday that $7,973,169 in federal funding has been made available to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the federal disaster declaration of March 27, 2020.
This funding is an advance payment to ISDH for eligible reimbursable costs associated with operating more than 200 vaccination sites across the state to rapidly distribute and administer available COVID-19 vaccines.
