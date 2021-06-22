The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 5 office in Chicago encourages everyone to mobilize during the National Month of Action and help get more people vaccinated by July 4.
“We want everyone to be able to go into the summer with the peace of mind that they are protected and they don’t risk spreading the virus to others,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “We all have a part to play. Get everyone you know vaccinated so we can celebrate our country’s freedom and freedom from this terrible virus.”
