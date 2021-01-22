The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is committed to actively involving youth in preparedness-related activities through the Youth Preparedness Council (YPC) and is seeking applicants for 2021.
YPC members are students in grades eight through 11 who are selected to support disaster preparedness and make a positive impact on their communities. The 2021 YPC is now open for applications. The YPC is an opportunity for young leaders to engage with FEMA and provide their perspectives, feedback and opinions related to preparedness, to grow their leadership skills and to support the resilience of their communities.
