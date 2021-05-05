Marion General Hospital (MGH) was recently named a five-star hospital by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency located within the United States Department of Health and Human Services. MGH is ranked in the top 8% of hospitals statewide and 7% for hospitals nationwide.
“The five-star CMS rating is a direct indication of the high-quality care provided by our medical providers and staff at MGH. This is another validation of our strong commitment to provide quality healthcare to our community,” said Stephanie Hilton-Siebert, CEO and president of Marion General Hospital.
