There is no limit to the lengths scammers will go to gain access to your personal information.
According to the Indianapolis Federal Bureau of Investigation, fraudsters are posing as the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and sending a text with a link to click on. Upon using the link, it’s highly likely they have accessed at least some of your personal information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.