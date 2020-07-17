Farmer sentiment improved again in June as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose 14 points to a reading of 117. The barometer’s rise was fueled by improvements in both the Index of Current Conditions which rose to a reading of 99, 19 percent higher than a month earlier, and the Index of Future Expectations which climbed to 126, 12 percent higher than in May. The improvement in farmer sentiment left the Ag Economy Barometer7 percent below one year earlier, while the Index of Future Expectations was still 10 percent below its June 2019 level. The Index of Current Conditions, however, was two percent higher than in June 2019, likely reflecting considerably improved spring planting conditions throughout much of the nation, in addition to support from USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from June 22-26, 2020.
Farmers’ perspective regarding whether or not now is a good time to make large investments in their farming operation improved markedly over the last two months. The Farm Capital Investment Index recovered to a reading of 60 in June, 10 points higher than a month earlier and 22 points higher than the low reached in April. The recovery still left the index 12 points below the 2020 high established back in February. For the last 4 months, we’ve also been asking farmers about their plans for farm machinery purchases in the upcoming year compared to a year ago. Responses to this question suggest producers’ plans for machinery purchases dipped noticeably during April and May, but recovered to their March level in the June survey, which, on the surface, appears to be consistent with the improvement observed in the investment index.
