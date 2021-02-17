The Annie’s Project four-week discussion-based workshop, “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options,” will be offered through Purdue Extension in March. Designed to empower women to become business partners and sole operators, participants will learn about farm financial management.
Purdue Extension will offer the workshop 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays beginning on March 8 and ending March 29. Experts will discuss financial record keeping and strategic business decisions. Participants will work through a financial case study during the class in addition to personal examples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.