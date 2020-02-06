James Dean

A James Dean fan reaches out to touch the James Dean Birthplace Monument after its dedication in 2015. Fans will flock to the memorial again this weekend to celebrate Dean’s birthday.

 File photo by Jeff Morehead / Chronicle-Tribune

Enthusiasts from near and far will come together this weekend to celebrate Fairmount native James Dean’s birthday weekend.

Dean was born Feb. 8, 1931, and events are planned all throughout the weekend to celebrate the Hollywood legend.

