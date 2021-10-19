A Matthews woman is dead after her family’s pitbull attacked her Monday around 2 p.m. on High Street, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.
Police say 69-year-old Kathleen Bertram’s son reported hearing loud screams coming from the living room after the dog attacked Bertram while she was holding her 3-year-old granddaughter in a chair in the living room.
Bertram reportedly fell from the chair and the granddaughter screamed before the pitbull bit Bertram in the neck.
Police and medics arrived at 303 High St. shortly after 2:12 p.m. and began CPR on Bertram. Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey said due to the severity of the injury, Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:55 p.m.
Marion Animal Control took custody of the pitbull by using a tranquilizer since the pitbull was still acting aggressive after the incident. The pitbull has been removed from the home.
An autopsy is pending, and no cause or manner of death has been released as of deadline Tuesday.
Marion General Hospital, Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Matthews Town Marshal’s Office responded and assisted at the scene along with Grant County Medics, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office press release.
The investigation into the incident is still under investigation. This story will be updated once more information is made available.
