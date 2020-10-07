Growing up with siblings can be a challenge. There are highs and lows, fights and reconciliations. But for one local family, coming together to celebrate each of the 11 siblings is a special moment.
The Hovermale family would always get together at the house of their mother Mary Hovermale for the holidays to celebrate up to the time of Mary’s passing in February of 2019, but this year due to the emergence of COVID-19, the family decided to take a different route for the family gathering. The family all came together at Matter Park last Saturday to catch up and celebrate.
The first and most obvious question for most who haven’t grown up in a household with 11 children is: What is it like?
“It was busy,” said Janice Martin. “We didn’t have a lot of money, but we never went without either. We always had food and clothing but we didn’t have a lot of extra stuff growing up. So we entertained ourselves. We played, and it was nice having that many siblings, but sometimes it was chaotic.”
Janice is the eldest of the sisters in the family, having to wait nine years before having another sister to play with.
The Hovermale family is a longstanding pillar of Grant County, having originally moved to the area from Kentucky in the 1950s. The sisters of the Hovermale family used to own and operate the Hodson’s Market in Converse for years.
All 11 of the siblings still live within a 50-mile radius of each other and still talk and keep in touch regularly. Having family so close is a special thing to the family. They all know they can rely on each other if need be.
“I thank God, family and friends,” said Russell Hovermale. “It’s very important to me. I think it’s one of the most important things not having people a thousand miles away. It’s really nice.”
Janice echoed her brother’s thoughts on the importance of staying close.
“For us to still be together, to be able to get together is pretty amazing,” Janice said. “For the most part we all still get along pretty well together. If someone needs something everyone pitches in. I know when we were building our house, my brothers all helped pitch in to do it. If you need someone, there’s always someone there willing to help.”
There were times when the family would be broken apart for stints, with multiple brothers going to serve their country at different points in their lives, but though those times were hard, the family still found a way to be together.
“Especially at Christmastime it was hard for my mom when the family couldn’t get together,” said Janice. “So one year we all got together and collected money and spent it for my brother and his family to be able to come home. We put them all in this huge box and surprised our mom for Christmas.”
The Matter Park gathering Saturday was a celebration of the decades. This year one sibling is turning 70, another 60 and another 50.
“We’re just blessed that, you look at we’re all getting up in age and everybody is healthy and can get around,” said Russell. “We’ve all just been very blessed. My mom, I think all of us 11 kids would agree that she was the best prayer warrior we’ve ever known. So I think that contributes to everybody being really well off.”
Janice also credits her mother for instilling the importance of family and helping others outside of the siblings.
“My mother was a strong woman of faith and she was the glue that held the family together,” she said. “She showed us the importance of that, and family and helping others. Not just within our own family, but reaching out to others. We’ve included so many other people in the community. She just taught us the importance of helping others and reaching out.”
