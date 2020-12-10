While Second Lieutenant Payton Lowe is away from home for the holidays, his family in Grant County created a special tribute to his service and the service of others.
This tribute comes in the form of a Christmas tree, but this is far from a standard issue Christmas tree.
This tree is adorned in red, white and blue and drips of patriotic pride. Payton’s mother, Jami Lowe, put this military tribute tree together.
Jami admitted that she was heartbroken when she heard Payton would be deployed during the holiday season, but her pride for her son and the work he does helped her through the news.
“My son, I knew he was going to be deployed in the middle of November,” Jami said. “I knew that meant he was going to be gone for the holidays. In 25 years, I know it sounds weird because he’s an adult, but in 25 years I’ve never been without him for the holidays.”
Knowing that Payton would be away from home for the first time in a quarter century left Jami to think of a way to honor her son’s commitment while still staying in the holiday spirit.
The dedication took the form of the family Christmas tree. As the tree came together, its meaning evolved from honoring just Payton to honoring all members of the military, past and present.
“Just as I was decorating the tree and thinking about it, it became about a way to honor the military as a whole,” said Jami.
Payton is an artillery officer for the United States Marine Corps, currently stationed in California preparing for his trip overseas. During his deployment he will be promoted from Second Lieutenant to First Lieutenant.
Jami said looking at the tree can be overwhelming to her, but even more overwhelming than the tree is what lays underneath it.
Instead of Christmas gifts under the tree, this tree has military boots that Jami has collected. Some are from her son, and others have been given to her for this special tree. Many of the boots have been worn overseas during wars like the Gulf War and the Iraq war.
“I get overwhelmed with the thought of what each one of those boots have been through and experienced,” Jami said. “What they have got their owners through. I just think about the stories those boots could tell. It’s the sacrifices those in our military make, for some the ultimate sacrifice.”
Payton may be away, but technology makes it possible for him to see the family during the holidays. Jami said that she wanted to send a care package to Payton for Christmas, but was told it would likely take a month to get delivered, so that has forced a change in plans for the time being.
While Payton is serving his country, the Lowe family has one last message about both the tree and the sacrifices made by those who serve in the United States military.
“This tree is to pay tribute to all veterans and those currently serving,” the prepared statement said. “Thank you for serving, you are heroes and the backbone of our country. Because of your selflessness and bravery, we have the gift of freedom.”
