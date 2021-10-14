Upland Fall Fest

Children paint pumpkins at the first Upland Fall Festival in 2020.

 Photo provided

Upland’s fall festival is returning this weekend with even more activities for families.

This Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at The Detamore Trailhead, there will be 14 different stations for children, including food and games, all free of charge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.