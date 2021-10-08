Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Fall fun adds excitement to mini golf
- Council moves budget to third hearing
- Short-handed Giants reach sectional final
- Metal company seeks tax abatement
- Donations support local free Car Seat Program
- Trojans welcome Lawrence Tech for homecoming
- Farmer optimism drops to one-year low
- No. 14 IWU set to host No. 6 Marian
Most Popular
Articles
- Chain stores invest in Marion
- Ole Miss tops Delta to reach regional finals
- Ole Miss wins first tennis regional in school history
- Couple charged with dealing meth
- Police: Meth found in child's blood
- Tortillas Del Rio Grande opens in Marion
- Search for stolen dog continues
- Candidates set for caucus to fill Marion city council vacancy
- Sunday stabbing brings arrest
- Construction updates and more in Grant County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.