The City of Marion Fall Festival took place this past Saturday at Matter Park, recording a high turnout rate by the community.
Event coordinator Taylor Gillespie expressed her gratitude for all those who visited the fall festival since engagement and participation was high.
“I think it turned out a lot better than I even anticipated. There are so many people here. It hasn’t been like this in years, so I am looking forward to doing the next one. We learned a lot,” said Gillespie.
Gillespie mentioned that the event crew has already brainstormed a few different improvements for 2022, but next year’s visitors can still expect more surprises.
“We talked about having a haunted hayride next year, more handicap accessibility, just because it was kind of a longer walk and we want to be inclusive to everybody, but that’s really it for now and we are still brainstorming,” said Gillespie.
The night featured glow-in-the-dark cotton candy, buckets of candy flowing from vendor to customer, music throughout the night, a raffle and much more.
Food vendors from around the state sold products ranging from fair food staples, such as french fries, corn dogs, elephant ears and more, to more unique products such as apple cider slushies.
Commercial vendors also originated from all over Indiana, selling products such as earrings, pottery, crochet patterns and more while some non-profits collected donations.
Brianna Platter, owner of Bri-utiful Designs, attended the fall festival this year as a vendor, selling different earrings and studs to interested customers.
While originating from Anderson, her love for Marion keeps her coming back whenever the opportunity arises.
“It sounded like they had a whole bunch of activities planned, so I thought I would come out and see what’s going on and sell my stuff while I’m at it,” Platter said at the event. “I’m totally enjoying my night. I’m seeing so many cute costumes, and kids are walking away with a ton of candy and smiles on their faces. That is all fun.”
Two younger visitors, Monroe and Natalie, were given the task by their parents to have the night of their life while they sold items in Shelter No. 5, which Monroe and Natalie took seriously.
“We are really enjoying ourselves,” said Monroe. “We went to the park and then we played a bunch of games, then we got balloons and now we are making smores.”
Alongside many other guests, Monroe and Natalie made smores before tackling the other activities the fall festival had to offer, such as inflatable bounce houses, carnival games, Wonderspace activities, a dog petting station and more.
Wonderspace was a welcomed non-profit for the fall festival and Gillespie was truly excited to have them be a part of the event.
“They were one of the first ones here to set up. They were also the first vendor I heard because they had their new Clink & Tink,” said Gillespie. “It was so full over here the whole time, kids were coming in and out the whole time.”
Although she adored everything about the fall festival, Gillespie still had a favorite moment from the night.
“There was a horse dressed up as a cow for the Chick-fil-A ‘eat mor chikin’ campaign. The horse’s name was Lady and it was really cool,” said Gillespie. “Then we had MACC come out with four adoptable puppies and two of them got adopted, and that was my favorite part. Even if everything else failed, at least two puppies got their forever home.”
Gillespie will be moving on to her next event planning project for the Christmas City Walkway of Lights that will be coming to Marion later this year.
For any vendors who would like to register for future events or anyone who missed out on the fall festival, email tgillespie@cityofmarion.in.gov or call (833)-662-9935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.