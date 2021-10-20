The City of Marion Fall Festival will be held this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shelter #5 in Matter Park.
The Fall Festival is presented by the Marion Parks and Recreation Department, which is posting event updates on their Facebook page along with links to different activities all week. This year, the festival will host face painting booths, inflatables, carnival games, food vendors, sales vendors, a bonfire and more to truly capture the festival spirit for Fall. Those of all ages are welcome to join the festivities throughout the night.
Event coordinator Taylor Gillespie said the event will be memorable.
“Whether you’re a parent or a kid or you come with your significant other, you are going to build memories that’ll last for awhile,” said Taylor Gillespie, event coordinator.
Gillespie said she still thinks about memories she created at the Fall Festival when she was younger.
“I have a memory of me and my dad getting hot chocolate and walking around the Fall Festival. It was always something in the back of my head that I wanted to do when I started this position,” Gillespie said. “Not to be cheesy, but come for the memories and hangout with your family.”
Some nonprofit organizations will also be attending the Fall Festival this year, such as Wonderspace, to supply some additional activities and help spread positivity to all in attendance.
“Our mission is to bring play to the children and families of Grant County, so we’ve been happy to connect with Matter Park and join forces with them over a few different events,” said Wonderspace Executive Assistant Tera Griffin. “It’s at Fall Festival, so we can bring Wonderspace and play to families in our community.”
Wonderspace will be providing their Big Blue Blocks, Water Canvas’, and Clink & Tink to help promote active play for children this year around Matter Park.
According to Griffin, Big Blue Blocks are a fully-imaginative experience of building and playing, Water Canvas’ are canvases that paint with water instead of paint, and Clink & Tink is a creative musical experience with mallets and pots.
Marion Animal Care & Control will also bring some of the animals from the Halloween Special to the Fall Festival for visitors to spend time with and possibly adopt.
Numerous contests will take place this year for children, adults and even pets both virtually and in-person at the event.
Costume contests, one for those under 13 and one for those above the age of 13, will be held on Saturday in-person and will showcase three winners from each group for the best overall costume.
Fall Festival is also hosting a virtual pet costume contest on their Facebook page that allows for pet owners to enter their pet into different categories. Pets are welcome to attend Fall Festival in costume as well for the competition.
A pumpkin carving contest is also being held online and submissions must be made by 1 p.m. on Saturday to be considered for the prizes.
The contests are meant to bring a sense of friendly competition to the Fall Festival and motivate people to become involved in something they may never have done before, such as pumpkin carving or creating a homemade costume.
“You should enter because it’s fun,” said Gillespie. “And, you could always win a prize that was donated by the community.”
Winners will be announced at the event. If winners are not able to attend the festival physically on Saturday, they are encouraged to pick-up their prize – ranging from meal vouchers and candy to gift cards for Art in Motion – at the Parks and Recreation Department’s office.
“Everyone should come out because Dollar General donated so much candy and we are hoping to get rid of a lot of it. So bring a little candy basket,” said Gillespie. “Come out and stay for a little bit.”
The first 50 people at the Fall Festival will receive a pumpkin that was donated by Blooms & Balloons in Gas City.
For more information about the Marion Fall Festival, call 765-382-3778.
For more information about Wonderspace and their upcoming events, visit wonderspaceplay.com.
