The Christmas extravagance of a New York City box store can be seen in a storefront window in the small town of Fairmont thanks to the efforts of a local artist and florist, Greg Swenson.
The window scene at Lone Oak Gardens features hand sculpted figurines of the shop owners Kelli Scott and Diane Jump, who are dressed as elves stringing popcorn garland, along with Oreo the Cat swatting at Swenson, who dangles from a rotating kissing ball.
The entire scene was designed by Swenson, who spent months on the project.
“It’s fun,” Swenson said. “I’m the type of person that has to have something creative going on in my life.”
Each year, Swenson designs the Christmas window display, and Scott and Jump decorate the rest of the store based on a theme. This year, Swenson said Scott and Jump were inspired by a photo of a classic “grandma” Christmas tree with mixed plaids and popcorn garland.
Swenson pointed out the special details in the scene such as the miniature “Lenny Shirt” based on the brand owned by Fairmount designer Lenny Prussack.
Oreo, the store’s resident cat, was an important piece of the the scene, he says.
“I call him the second most famous cat in Grant County because people come in just to see the cat – not to buy flowers or talk to the rest of us,” Swenson said with a laugh. “They just want to see the cat. So I figured, what better thing to stick in the window than Oreo the cat?”
Swenson said he plans to use the Oreo figurine each year.
Since Swenson does not like his window display to look store-bought, so he got dolls from a hobby store and used clay to sculpt the characters. He also hand made the hanging kissing ball and had to engineer it in a way so that it can spin without the wire twisting.
Swenson said the team wanted to create a scene that would make passersby smile and feel nostalgic.
“My favorite comments are the people that come by and say it reminds them of Marion years ago,” Swenson said. “We weren’t doing this to sell merchandise. It just kind of sets a mood. It’s fun for people walking up and down the street.”
Jump said she has enjoyed hearing from people who are reminded of fond memories of visiting box stores in the big city with their family as children.
One night, Jump said she was returning to the store when she saw a family with two young children at the window.
“Greg had the train going around the track, and (the child’s) eyes were just… he was mesmerized,” Jump said. “He didn’t want to go. He didn’t say anything. He was just looking from one thing to another.”
Lone Oak Gardens is located at 120 S. Main St. in Fairmount. Lights in the display will be on until 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.