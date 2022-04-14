The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan, Inc. (IPEP) is excited to announce the Town of Fairmount as a recipient of its 2022 safety grant award. IPEP is proud to partner with Clerk-Treasurer, Jo Ann Treon, along with Aaron Walter, Barnum-Brown Insurance, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources.
The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure.
