Fairmount safety grant award

(Left to Right) Jo Ann Treon, Clerk-Treasurer, Aaron Walter, Barnum-Brown Insurance, and Kelly Reneau, Deputy Clerk-Treasurer hold the check for the 2022 safety grant award.

 Photo provided

The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan, Inc. (IPEP) is excited to announce the Town of Fairmount as a recipient of its 2022 safety grant award. IPEP is proud to partner with Clerk-Treasurer, Jo Ann Treon, along with Aaron Walter, Barnum-Brown Insurance, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources.

The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.