Monroe Lake is offering a respite for those looking for a break from holiday stress with a self-guided winter poetry walk at Fairfax State Recreation Area from Dec. 25-30.
The walk can be completed anytime during daylight hours. Poetry selections will be posted periodically along the mapped path, each accompanied by a suggested activity or question to prompt further thought.
