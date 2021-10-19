Exploratory work will be ongoing for the courthouse for the next few weeks and new developments will likely be presented to the commissioners in late-November.
Brad Driver, a senior project developer for Ameresco, detailed the exploratory work conducted at the courthouse recently due to different reported issues.
Ameresco is an international company that focuses upon energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and has been employed in Grant County for several different infrastructure maintenance projects in the past.
Driver will be reviewing the structural engineer report as well as working with different civil engineers to construct plans on how to deal with the structural and construction issues facing the courthouse.
“We honestly have determined that the intrusion of moisture is coming from the foundation walls. It is flagstone material similar to what we encountered here as well as what we encountered at community corrections,” said Driver. “It is not as severe as what we encountered at both those other locations as you do not have water pouring in and we have discovered at some point in time in the 2000s era that there had been work done to correct that problem and it has failed.”
Driver assured the commissioners that the structural investigation had shown that previous attempts of fixing issues in the courthouse building are beginning to fail, but if his team addresses them as soon as possible, they should be fixed again without any destruction of structure.
He wants to take a “phases” approach that likely will result in his team splitting the courthouse into quarter sections to balance costs for the project as well as test how the first quarter section responds to the work.
“We are identifying if there was any breakage. We did all four corners of the courthouse with the camera to identify any potential breakage and there was none in there. I believe some of that had been repaired through the years,” said Driver. “I’ll have that in my report and my proposal back to you guys as to what we found.”
Driver hopes to have the proposal and plans presented to the commissioners by the end of November.
A heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) legal notice was also discussed by Commissioner Mark Bardsley and Driver as the systems in many different County buildings are all pre-COVID and may be due for updates, which Driver has been investigating.
"I definitely know we have made some improvements through the years, but there's still some that have been overlooked because during that time period the age of it was not at its end of life cycle," said Driver. "But we are certainly looking at what we could do to help improve your ventilation in the buildings."
Commissioners adopted the legal notice for the HVAC systems to then be presented to the Council for further budgeting.
Promising construction updates were also heard at the commissioners meeting from the Highway Department.
Washington Street bridge construction continues as workers and contractors are expected to finish paving and complete other projects throughout October. Grant County Highway Superintendent David White hopes that construction on the bridge will finish in late October to early November.
Officials commended the work completed on the Pennsylvania Street bridge as it appears to be completed faster than expected. Over one-third of the south end of the bridge has already been removed and awaits further construction.
Other projects such as resurfacing parking lots, resloping areas and removing curbs will be postponed until the Spring to accommodate inclement weather and the decrease in temperature.
White focused on the sloping of different parking lots fairly heavily as there has been water build-up due to the unevenness and this could cause issues in the future, especially during the rainy season for floods and the winter where it may turn into pure ice.
