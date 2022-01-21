A former Northfield High School (NHS) coach and teacher has been indicted on felony charges of child seduction and possession of child pornography.
Rick Brewer, 58, of Marion, was head coach of the NHS varsity boys basketball team for three seasons, starting in 2018 and ending in 2021.
Brewer was also an assistant coach of the NHS varsity girls softball team from 2020 to 2021, including during their state championship run last year.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Wabash Police Department (WPD) public information officer Capt. Matt A. Benson said they had been investigating allegations against Brewer.
Benson said the Wabash County Circuit Court Grand Jury indicted Brewer on two counts of child seduction and one count of possession of child pornography.
Brewer was formally charged and the initial court hearing was on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“A criminal charge is merely an accusation. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” said Benson.
According to court records, Brewer was initially charged Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a felony count of child seduction in which a child care worker engages in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct with a child, a felony county of child seduction in which a child care worker engages in fondling or touching with a child who is 16 or 17 years old and a felony count of possession of child pornography.
The case was opened Thursday, Jan. 13 as Judge Robert R. McCallen III issued an order accepting the indictment along with a warrant.
The initial hearing was held Tuesday, Jan. 18, during which a motion for discovery was filed. Also appearing at the hearing in addition to Brewer were Wabash County Prosecutor William Hartley, Wabash County Probation Officer Jason Fry and Brewer's attorney Alan Zimmerman. Brewer entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. The trial dates of 8:30 a.m. June 21 and 22; along with a pretrial conference at 1 p.m. May 23; and an omnibus date of March 21 were set. Brewer paid a $220 cash bond and a $10,000 corporate surety.
“(The) defendant may remain out on the previously posted bond. As a condition of bond, he is to have no direct or indirect contact with alleged victim herein,” according to court records.
According to a 2018 article in the Plain Dealer, Brewer had many stops at many levels in many states in his time as a head coach. Brewer took over the Norse varsity boys basketball program after spending time in Florida as both a high school and college head coach. Before that, Brewer started his career at Daleville and Frankton before a long run at New Castle as an assistant coach with both the boys and girls teams before eventually taking the head coaching position of the girls basketball team. The stop at Frankton saw Brewer deliver the program its first winning season years before becoming the competitive force the program is now in Class 2A. After stops at Oak Ridge High School, Oviedo High School, Warner Southern College, Webber College and Victory Christian Academy in Florida, Brewer returned to Indiana in 2017 before eventually setting his sights on the Northfield position. During the summer of 2018, Brewer practiced with the team and competed in two weeks of games in the Wabash County YMCA Summer League with other county, conference and local foes.
In June 2019, Brewer self-published a novel through Covenant Books titled, “Jeremy Peters: True Lies and Confessions of a High School All-American.” During a September 2019 MSD board meeting, Brewer was recognized for publishing the book.
“Jeremy Peters is a seventeen-year-old senior,” reads the blurb on the book's back cover. “He is searching for something. Despite having a girlfriend who loves him, a best friend who is completely loyal, and is the star of the high school football team, he is still searching. Jeremy suffers a potential career-ending injury and then begins a true internal search, which will impact him for the rest of his life. He encounters an unlikely confidant in his archenemy, Bart King. This is Jeremy's search, a book of true lies and confessions.”
During the July 13, 2021, MSD board meeting, a recommendation to approve Brewer's retirement “effective immediately” was approved upon a motion was made by Kevin Bowman, seconded by Scott Haupert and unanimously carried.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, MSD superintendent Mike Keaffaber said they did not have any additional comment on the matter at this time.
No further information was available as of press time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
