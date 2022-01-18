The Euclid Beautification Project that began over two years ago has officially planted 38 trees in the Euclid Neighborhood and will transition into other projects in the future.
President of the Euclid Neighborhood Association Michelle Doyle began the beautification project utilizing her background in planning and architecture to her advantage. The neighborhood was chosen due to its historic homes and need for aid.
“We noticed a lot of trees had been dying and cut down mostly due to the age of the neighborhood and the city was not in the position to replace those,” said Doyle. “Once I started becoming more involved in the neighborhood and getting to know the neighbors, it just seemed like a natural fit to look out for our long-term vision for the neighborhood.”
Phase one of the project involved the city, the Community Foundation of Grant County and Comfort Landscapes to help fund the project with the Community Foundation providing a $2,500 grant and the city matching those funds.
Through phase one, an estimated 18 trees were planted in the neighborhood that are still growing currently. Phase two had a similar start with a grant of $2,500 that was matched. The neighborhood became more involved in phase two and donated $5,000 for the project.
After phase two, 38 trees have been planted in the neighborhood by Comfort Landscapes. After phase one, a watering schedule was constructed for maintenance of the trees that were planted. One section of the block volunteered to perform the maintenance. Phase two has not required the same schedule as the trees were planted in the fall to minimize ongoing maintenance.
The project seemed to inspire the neighborhood to become more involved in the community according to Doyle.
“We only lost one (tree), which is great,” said Doyle. “The neighbor that lost that tree paid to have it replanted. We noticed that the project has spurred a lot of community involvement and neighborhood buzz around the trees.”
The community involvement has expanded recently into other projects that benefit the neighborhood beyond the trees and environment.
“If you drive through the neighborhood today, that sort of development has expanded to encourage other neighborhood projects,” said Doyle. “I’ve noticed in the last three years where people have painted their houses and done a little bit of landscaping. It’s just been a little bit of a catalyst in creating neighborhood unity and improving property values.”
During phase one, only nine of the 45 neighbors donated to the project. During phase two, the number rose by 60% and 15 of the 45 neighbors began donating to help the project come to fruition.
The neighborhood social media group has also experienced a large increase in engagement throughout the project. The group began with 15 members at the start of phase one and has officially risen to include over 30 neighbors currently.
Doyle stated that the Euclid Beautification Project will likely focus on curb cutting next to improve the sidewalks in the neighborhood. The project is meant to improve conditions for people who tend to walk to destinations and make the neighborhood more accessible for wheelchairs and strollers. City of Marion offers a match program for sidewalk construction, which will aid in funding the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.