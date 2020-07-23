Gas City Redevelopment Commission President said the rendering pictured here is the most accurate depiction of what the new $13 million civic center auditorium will look like when it is completed in 2021. The project is currently in the bidding process.
Gas City will soon be competing with places like the Honeywell Center to sign big-name artists after city officials formally began the bidding process for the Gas City auditorium project Tuesday.
The Gas City Redevelopment Commission met Tuesday to begin the process of giving contracts to build the new auditorium, which will seat 1,674 people. Redevelopment Commission President Jim Spurgeon said the project blueprints “meet requirements to host big-name entertainment” like other venues in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.