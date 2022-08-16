Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is encouraging kindergarten through 12th-grade Hoosier students to help design ‘I Voted’ stickers for Indiana’s 2022 General Election.
“Indiana is home to some very talented young artists,” Sullivan said in a news release provided to the Chronicle-Tribune. “I am excited to see the wonderful and creative designs our students will come up with. ‘I Voted’ stickers have become part of the tradition of Election Day, which voters proudly sport after casting their ballot.”
