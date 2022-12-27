Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who had continuous health insurance coverage under Medicaid will begin to lose their benefits this spring under an omnibus spending bill passed by the Senate Thursday.
During the pandemic, anyone who qualified for Medicaid at any point would keep their coverage, even if their financial circumstances changed for the better. The federal government sent additional money to states to incentivize the continuous coverage, meaning no one lost their insurance during the national Public Health Emergency, or PHE.
The Indiana Capital Chronicle, www.indianacapitalchronicle.com, is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections.
