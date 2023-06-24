There are times when Marion Citywide Maintenance crews are first on the scene of emergencies out in the parks and public spaces. It is in preparation for these unforeseen times that the department is training their team through the Marion Fire Department to be ready to save lives if needed while waiting for emergency crews to arrive.
Superintendent James Loftis cited a situation in Matter Park last year.
“Mark Casto, Randy Hiatt, and I were installing fence panels when a mother came running from Friendship Corner with her 2 ½ year old son and said he wasn’t breathing. I went to the mom and determined he was breathing and said we needed to get him in the shade while Mark helped to keep the grandmother and brother calm. We instructed the grandmother to call 9-1-1, and kept talking to the boy to keep him looking at us while we waited for the paramedics to arrive. They determined he had a history of seizures. It was that incident that pushed us to be proactive and contact the Marion Fire Department about getting CPR certified.”
There have been multiple other incidents where Citywide Maintenance crews have been first on the scene and have called 9-1-1, talked to the people involved, and have helped them keep calm and comfortable.
Loftis said, “Each time these emergencies have occurred, I learn that my guys knew what to do and acted quickly, and that makes me proud.”
The Citywide Maintenance Department has ten employees who have completed CPR certification, and Loftis plans to certify the remaining seven this summer.
