Emergencies
Marion FireDepartment
5:46 a.m., Friday, 805 E. 32nd St., lift assist.
8:54 a.m., Friday, 901 W. 26th St., ambulance assist.
5:31 p.m., Friday, 1031 W. Kem Road, smoke investigation.
6:44 p.m., Friday, 443 N. Washington St., structure fire.
6:55 p.m., Friday, 1515 S. Miller Ave. No. 90, ambulance assist.
8:29 p.m., Friday, 325 E. River Blvd., ambulance assist.
9:25 p.m., Friday, 1116 E. 33rd St., ambulance assist.
5:07 a.m., Saturday, 1825 W. Bradford St. No. 202, ambulance assist.
6:10 a.m., Saturday, 4725 S. Colonial Oaks Drive, ambulance assist.
11:55 a.m., Saturday, 4119 S. Felton St., fire alarm.
1:14 p.m., Saturday, 1821 W. Bradford St., fire alarm.
2:28 p.m., Saturday, 121 N. Washington St., gas leak.
4:20 p.m., Saturday, Tree of Life Bookstore, 1500 S. Western Ave., fire alarm.
8:28 p.m., Saturday, 109 W. Goldthwaite St., ambulance assist.
10:17 p.m., Saturday, area of Nelson Street and Butler Avenue, motorist assist.
12:20 a.m., Sunday, 1605 Mason Blvd., ambulance assist.
3:54 a.m., Sunday, 725 W. 50th St., fire alarm.
5:27 a.m., Sunday, 1845 W. 11th St., fire alarm.
6:06 a.m., Sunday, Kidz Matter, 432 E. Val Lane, fire alarm.
6:16 a.m., Sunday, Needlers, 1013 N. Forest St., fire alarm.
7:26 a.m., Sunday, Kidz Matter, 432 E. Val Lane, fire alarm.
12:26 p.m., Sunday, 702 N. Miller Ave., ambulance assist.
3:12 p.m., Sunday, 705 E. 30th St., open burn.
8:12 p.m., Sunday, 401 E. Wiley St., ambulance assist.
Marion Police Department
12:07 a.m., Saturday, 1400 W. Jeffras Ave., hit and run. A man was arrested for OWI and leaving the scene of an accident.
12:13 a.m., Saturday, area of 38th Street and Western Avenue, accident involving Joyce Becktell, 68, and Teresa Butcher, 33.
12:18 a.m., Saturday, area of 14th and Nebraska streets, hit and run.
12:32 a.m., Saturday, area of 10th and Nebraska streets, accident involving Casie Jo Anderson, 19. No injuries were reported.
10:17 p.m., Saturday, area of Nelson Street and Butler Avenue, accident involving Samuel Marin, 20. Marin was arrested for operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended and criminal mischief. Injuries were reported on scene.
1:17 p.m., Sunday, 3405 S. Washington St., accident. Injuries were reported at the scene.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
3:35 a.m., Saturday, 7900 S Ind. 37, accident involving Manuel Quino. No injuries were reported.
6:28 a.m., Saturday, area of Ind. 5 and Ind. 18, accident involving Victoria Wrobleski. No injuries were reported.
7:45 a.m., Saturday, area of Troy Avenue and Chapel Pike, accident involving Timothy Mendenhall. No injuries were reported.
10:20 a.m., Saturday, 5521 N 300 E, accident involving James Mantz, Jr. No injuries were reported.
12:09 a.m., Sunday, area of Ind. 37 and 300 S, accident involving Tiffany King and Indie Jones. No injuries were reported.
7:40 a.m., Sunday, area of Ind. 15 near Shildmyer, hit and run.
4:40 p.m., Sunday, 4100 block of Felton Street, accident involving Lydia Lowe and Michelle Collins. No injuries were reported.
