Marion Fire Department
11:05 a.m., Monday, 1305 W. Robert St., carbon monoxide.
2:36 p.m., Monday, 619 W. Third St., fire alarm.
3:16 p.m., Monday, 3812 S. Western Ave., ambulance.
4:25 p.m., Monday, 729 W. Fifth St., fire alarm.
6:31 p.m., Monday, 1013 N. Forest St., investigation.
Marion Police Department
3:19 p.m., Jan. 13, 2842 S. Western Ave., accident involving Paula J. Berg, 64, of Marion and Danny J. Yoder, 57, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
4:07 p.m., Thursday, 3240 S. Western Ave., accident involving a pedestrian and Doris Lucas, 97, of Marion. The pedestrian reported knee/lower leg/foot pain.
6:30 p.m., Thursday, 35th Street near Washington St., accident involving Jay S. McFarlin, 42, of Marion and Hannah R. Peters, 22, of Greenwood. No injuries were reported.
12:07 a.m., Saturday, Jeffras Avenue near Baldwin Avenue, hit and run. No injuries were reported.
12:16 a.m., Saturday, Nebraska Street near 14th Street, hit and run. No injuries were reported.
12:31 a.m., Saturday, 10th Street near Nebraska Street, accident involving Casie J. Anderson, 19, of Gas City. No injuries were reported.
1:10 p.m., Sunday, 34th Street near Washington Street, accident involving Luis M. Pena, 17, of Marion and David Matthews, 58, of Marion. Matthews was transported for minor bleeding of the head.
2:46 p.m., Monday, Ind. 18 W near Interstate 69 North, accident involving Jordan T. Johnson, 19, of Huntington and Sonya G. Fetterhoff, 49, of Gas City. No injuries were reported.
6:44 p.m., Monday, Ind. 18 E near Pennsylvania Avenue, accident involving Kinzie E. Robey, 16, of Swayzee and Gail E. Benbow, 77, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
