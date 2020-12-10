Grant County resident Elwin Graham is preparing for a big birthday next week. Actually, it’s a big 100.
On Dec. 15, Elwin will hit triple digits as he celebrates his 100th birthday. Elwin has lived a long life, and he said it has not been one void of excitement either.
“I’ve had a f-u-l-l life, full,” Elwin said.
Elwin grew up on a farm and went to Converse High School. He loved and still does love farming. Elwin married his wife, Clarell Nadine Graham, in 1941.
When Clarell suffered a stroke, Elwin decided to give up farming and look for ways to help her as she tried to regain her physical ability. This led him to massage therapy.
Elwin would go to Chicago during the weekends to train to be a massage therapist and then come home to be with the family during the week.
“It was kind of a rat race, but we didn’t know it,” he said. “We were just doing it and that was what it was, so I just hurried up and got it done.”
As he learned, he would help Clarell, and eventually she achieved a full recovery.
Elwin never intended to go into business for massage therapy, however, but then neighbors and people who knew of his ability would come to him looking for help as well.
He said he realized that he liked helping people, and the Graham Clinic ultimately became his business and a place to help others for more than 60 years.
Clarell then went to school for massage therapy herself, as did their two daughters and son. The Graham family became Grant County's first family of massage therapy.
During the years with the clinic, Elwin has been involved with and honored by the American Massage Therapy Association. He also said he has gotten to meet, help and work with some notable people over the years.
One person he specifically cited was former Olympic swim coach Glen Hummer, who coached the U.S. team for the 1971 Pan-American games and the 1972 Olympics.
Elwin himself was able to be at five different Olympic games: Montreal, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Calgary and Salt Lake City.
He has continued to help people throughout the years, at a reduced rate.
In fact, Elwin still has his bed up to this day. He said he had been helping people all the way up until this year before the pandemic hit.
Elwin said that even at 99 and approaching 100, it has actually gotten easier to help people now.
“It’s almost easier to do it now, because I’ve been practiced up all this time,” Elwin said.
When asked about the secret to longevity, Elwin gave a simple answer.
“Hard work, and feeding your appetite,” he said. “I was always the biggest eater whenever we’d go to a party.”
Parties are something Elwin still enjoys, noting that he went to the Sirloin Stockade last year when he turned 99. Elwin said that roughly 60 people were there and he said that next year he would pay for them all when he turned 100.
Elwin’s daughter Jan said she did not think about her father turning 100 until it had drawn very close.
“He’s still here and still getting around, and you don’t stop to think about it,” Jan said. “Like, wow my father is turning 100, but it’s just spectacular.”
Jan added that there was something her father always said as a joke in reference to his own life, that has become a motto of the family.
“I think everybody ought to do what they want the first 40 years, and then retire and do what they really love,” Elwin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.