The first season of the Elementary Unified Robotics league in Grant County is now complete and gave a chance for all involved to learn and help the program take a step forward next year.
This is the first robotics league of its type at the elementary level in the country, according to organizers. This lack of a blueprint left room for experimentation and growth going forward.
Lisa Graham, executive director of the Grant County Special Education Cooperative, said the support she saw toward the athletes from peers, teachers and parents was exceptional.
Graham serves as the liaison between Special Olympics Indiana and the Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education (ICASE) and played a leading role in bringing the league to Grant County.
Special Olympics North America first began the robotics program as a way to draw children toward math and science in a fun and educational capacity. The first unified robotics league was created in Washington state for high school children.
Like other unified programs, the unified elementary robotics program joins athletes — students with disabilities — on the same team as partners — students without disabilities — as teammates work toward a common goal and compete against teams from other schools.
Graham said she considered the first year of the program to be very successful and wants to see continued growth in the future.
“It was a huge success,” said Graham. “Even though we started out really small, just six kids in each district, everyone that was involved in it — coaches, athletes and parents — were extremely thrilled with the results of it.”
The teachers and their co-coaches could see the personal growth each student showed during the six-week season, Graham said. In addition to the skills regarding building and operating the robots, the program helped give each student the chance for character growth.
“The biggest thing was teamwork,” said Marion's Riverview Elementary School special services teacher Payton Scott. “The beginning, some of the students were struggling with wanting to do everything themselves, but we had to build the robot all together. So, taking turns and helping each other, but not doing the work for the other student, was a challenge that as the season progressed they got better at that.”
The first season culminated in a tournament, held at Mississinewa's Northview Elementary School, where the five participating county school districts and their teams of six (three athletes and three partners) faced off for the first-ever championship.
Eastbrook’s team ultimately won the tournament, but fun was had by all involved.
“They loved it,” Scott said. “It was so fun to see them the day of. They were getting so pumped up. They loved the robot. One of the students even called it his little ‘robot bestie.' It was really cute.”
Scott said seeing her students have fun made the experience even more enjoyable for her as well.
“I had a blast because I saw that my kids were enjoying it,” she said. “So it made me enjoy it more. It was really good being able to see them show their strengths, and I really enjoyed being a part of that.”
Eastbrook Special Education Director Anne Lawvere said that she was thankful for all of the support the community has shown for unified athletics.
“I would like to thank Grant County and all of the supporters for reaching out and just being so supportive of unified sports,” said Lawvere. “We do unified track, we do unified basketball, we do some bowling and this was brand new to us on a different level. It’s so important to students and families.”
Graham said she is hopeful to continue to expend the program and the league to a statewide level. No official meetings have been held yet, but she said she hopes sponsors of the program will help with its expansion.
