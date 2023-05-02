Ronald Morrell Jr. won the Republican primary for Mayor of Marion, beating Marion City Council member Bradley Luzadder by a margin of 465 votes in the Tuesday, May 2 municipal election.
Morrell will run against incumbent Jess Alumbaugh in November’s general election. Alumbaugh ran uncontested in the Democrat primary and is running for his third term
Edward Bounds beat incumbent Annalisa Stodghill-Weeks for the Marion City Council District 5 Democratic nomination.
Susan Hinderliter and incumbents Jerry Caudill and Mark Towery won the three at-large Van Buren Town Council seats.
Results:
Mayor of Marion – 1545
Bradley Luzadder, R- 540 – 34.95%
Ronald Morrell Jr., R- 1005 – 65.05%
Marion City Common Council, District 5 – 90
Edward Bounds, D- 67 – 74.44%
Annalisa Stodghill-Weeks, D- 23 – 25.56
Van Buren Town Council, At Large (3 seats) – 242
Jerry Caudill, R- 52 – 21.49%
Katie Freeburn, R- 45 – 18.60%
Susan (Brane) Hinderliter, R- 69 – 28.51%
Mark A. Towery, R- 51 – 21.07%
Kevin C. Wetherington, R- 25 – 10.33%
