Local and nationwide ecologists recommend that families participate in actions that promote sustainable Christmases to help improve the environment and provide cost-efficient alternatives for the community.
Ecology enthusiast and Wild About Marion member Taylere McCoy said community members should be mindful of whether a gift is meaningful or just a formality for the holiday season. McCoy said families should consider whether the recipient of a gift would enjoy an experience-based gift or quality time more than a physical present.
“The best way to have a sustainable Christmas is really to be mindful of your choices,” said McCoy. “These choices might take a little extra thought and time, but they don’t have to be more expensive. In fact, they may even cost less and benefit your community at the same time.”
McCoy and other ecologists stress that sustainability is more than a single action by an individual, but could lead to an entire community that will act in various ways to improve the climate of the holiday season.
“Making Christmas more sustainable is important because it can have a domino effect. If someone takes the time to change a few habits for the holidays, maybe they’ll do it again during the rest of the year,” said McCoy. “Maybe their friends and family will see what they’re doing and want to do the same.”
Ecologists also cite that sustainability is not just the action that one takes to improve the environment, but it is also a mindset and a personality trait that can have a lasting effect on the environment and world around them.
“Sustainability isn’t just recycling a few items or using brown packing paper instead of plastic-based wrapping paper,” said McCoy. “It’s a mindset that takes time and practice, and it can have a lasting impact on the world around us.”
McCoy commented that sustainable Christmas actions could help improve the lives of wildlife such as whales and polar bears, but it can also help local economies and encourage people to appreciate the smaller things in life such as quality time.
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) recommends removing any unnecessary packaging from presents, limiting wrapping paper waste by practicing wrapping skills and gifting money or resources.
WWF focused on food as another source of sustainability for individuals and families to act upon this holiday season. Families can focus on reducing food waste by cooking only what is needed or donating leftovers to needy families through different avenues, eating more plants to help reduce the impact that livestock and the meat industry can have on the environment and eating seasonally to reduce imports and energy spent to produce foods that are not in season.
For more information about a sustainable Christmas, visit the WWF website or https://www.wwf.org.uk/top-tips-sustainable -christmas.
