Sitting on a bench in front of her new gallery space in November 2019, Tashema Davis shared her hopes for Echo with the Chronicle-Tribune.

“Echo is an art gallery for the community. It’s a safe space,” Davis said. “My hope for the gallery is to teach those who have the talent and skill, but not the confidence to call themselves an artist.”

Over the next year, Davis did just that. Echo hosted many painting classes and family-friendly events, displayed art by various up and coming artists and moved to a new location at 209 S. Washington St. in Marion.

Last Friday, Nov. 6, community members gathered to celebrate Echo’s first year in business.

“I am still in shock,” Davis said. “I feel great.”

A highlight from the last year, according to Davis, has been working with new artists, including Muncie artist Debbie Shidler, whose work is currently displayed in Echo.

“It’s (Shidler’s) first time doing a solo show since college,” Davis said. “It just does my heart so well to be a place where upcoming artists can venture out, and we're doing it together.”

Davis said she is most proud that her doors are still open. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the gallery to close, Davis did not stop her work. She hosted live virtual painting classes on Facebook and continued sharing her love of art with the community.

“With the pandemic and all the uncertainty that is happening and then COVID spiking again and all that, I am most proud that I am still here,” she said.

When Davis returned to her teaching position at Marion High School this fall, photographer Krissy Schroeder stepped up to help Davis with the gallery.

“(Tashema is) amazing. She is a great artist. She's one of those bosses that's all about working as well. She doesn't just give me a list of things to do,” Schroeder said. “We have a lot in store for Echo.”

The team said they hope to continue to host more events, including an art festival, in the future.

“I just hope that we continue to grow and that more people take advantage of what we have to offer,” Schroeder said. “We have a lot of new things in the works that will be coming up in the next few months.”

When Schroeder moved to Marion a year ago, she said she was nervous and did not know many people in the city. Since connecting with Davis and other local artists, Schroeder said she feels differently about the city.

“I absolutely love Marion now,” she said. “I feel like we're making a difference. Marion is becoming very art-oriented, which is amazing.”

Davis said she wouldn’t have made it through the year without the community's support, especially the other downtown business owners.

“Sometimes in this business, it feels like you're failing, and with a lot of prayer and community support, I am here today,” Davis said. “Everyone has really come up under me and helped me stay afloat.”