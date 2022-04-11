Community members have one more chance to catch one of Marion’s longest held traditions.
This year’s second and final performance of the Marion Easter Pageant is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Grant County YMCA, 123 Sutter Way.
The pageant spokesperson, Pat Travis, said the cast of 125 people have been rehearsing since February, and directors have been working since August.
“It’s a passion play and (the cast and crew) are full of passion,” Travis said. “They are just filled with love.”
Though the group puts on the pageant every two years, this year’s performances are the first since 2018. Travis said the group had been practicing for the pageant in 2020 before Governor Eric Holcomb announced the COVID-19 lockdown.
“It's been four years since the community has seen this, and they need to see it,” Travis said. “They need to witness what Christ can do for them.”
Community members began presenting the Easter Pageant in 1937, and took a 10-year hiatus due to facility issues, before returning in 2012.
Travis said the directors attempt to keep the productions the same each year to uphold the beloved tradition. Though the performances should mirror previous performances, Travis said more than 80% of the cast is new to the pageant.
Additionally, each year the choir from Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) participates in the pageant. However, members of the IWU choir have never been a part of the show, due to the cancellation of the 2020 performance.
Sunday night’s rehearsal was the first rehearsal which combined the IWU choir, the community choir and the orchestra.
“It was just breathtaking,” Travis said.
Travis said many of the back-stage volunteers who watched the rehearsal left the show in tears.
The show, which runs for an hour and 15 minutes, tells the biblical story of the last week of the life of Jesus, a story that is very dear to Travis.
Travis said she believes many churches focus on entertaining their audiences while telling the story, rather than focusing on sharing a message of forgiveness and redemption like the Easter Pageant.
“It's just absolutely touching,” Travis said.
