Following COVID-19 safety precautions, many theatre programs had to cancel their seasons and wait for things to get back to normal before putting on another show. Without being able to sell performance tickets, theatre groups began to struggle financially.
In order to support local theatres, Music Theatre International put together an exclusive musical revue for theatres to do free of charge. More than 2,500 theatres across the globe in all 50 states and over 40 countries will perform “All Together Now” this weekend, including Oak Hill and Eastbrook High School.
“A National fundraiser is a neat concept, to have so many people come together for a sole purpose,” said Tabitha DeLong, the Choral Director at Eastbrook. “It is a great way to reintroduce theater and choir after a couple of chaotic years of cancelled events.”
Aeron Kincaid, the music and drama director at Oak Hill, said the school spends between $6,000-$8,000 on rights and royalties for shows each year.
“To be able to have a show for free is kind of incredible,” Kincaid said.
DeLong said the Eastbrook students have been working hard and coming out of their comfort zones for the show, even including tap dancing, swing dancing and other surprises.
Kincaid said her students have also incorporated dance into their show, and most of the dance was choreographed by the students themselves. Familiar songs like “Seize the Day,” “Be Our Guest,” and “All in this Together” feature choreography by students.
Oak Hill’s performance will feature a song performed by elementary, junior high, high school and even alumni. Kincaid said it was especially important to offer the class of 2020 the opportunity to perform, since their season was canceled.
“That's a pretty special moment in the show for us to see the age range and the span that has been affected and grown up in this program,” Kincaid said.
Eastbrook’s performance incorporates 140 elementary, middle, and high school students and a few alumni as well.
“My favorite part of the show so far is just watching it all come together,” DeLong said. “It’s good to have a vision for what you want, but until it is accomplished on stage, you never know if it was a realistic expectation. My students always pleasantly surprise me by reaching those expectations and beyond.”
Oak Hill will perform “All Together Now” tonight, tomorrow and Sunday, and Eastbrook will perform on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.