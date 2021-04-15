The Eastbrook school board Monday approved a contract with MSS Engineering of Garrett, Indiana to provide its services for a maintenance and transportation facility project.
Eastbrook Superintendent Brett Garrett said Tuesday that the contract with MSS is approximately $24,000 as the district plans the creation of a 60-foot by 120-foot multipurpose facility that will house maintenance equipment and personnel, transportation personnel and four bays for buses and maintenance trucks. Offices, restrooms and a concession stand will be added to the south end of the building, with the restrooms and concession stand supporting softball and baseball athletes and fans.
