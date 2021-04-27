From left to right, third-graders Parker Harrell, Ginger Zent, Owen Gentis, Candee Smith, Alivia Stephenson, Cooper Wolfe, Saige Magnuson, Delilah Knox, Leah Johnson and Sienna Lemaster (not pictured) earned perfect scores on the IREAD-3 assessment and were recognized at Monday’s board meeting.
Typically for a student, sitting at a meeting with the eyes of parents, principals and school board members on you is a daunting thought, but that was not the case at Monday’s Eastbrook school board meeting.
To the contrary, the students attending the meeting were there for a celebration of achievement, and of perfection. Eastbrook officials recognized 10 students who scored perfect scores on their Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessment.
