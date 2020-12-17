The Eastbrook school board Monday approved Superintendent Brett Garrett’s 2020-2021 contract.
“I’m just very, very thankful for the opportunity that the board has given me here to serve at Eastbrook, and just every day I consider it a blessing and a honor to work with the people that I get to work with in the administration office, at the building level, my administrators, the staff, the students and the overall community,” Garrett said following the meeting. “And I work with the very best board around as well, so I just feel very blessed to work here.”
