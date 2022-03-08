MUNCIE — Ashley Savieo, Past Chair of the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership’s (ECIRP) Board of Directors, announced the selection of Trevor Friedeberg as the new President and CEO of ECRIP, the regional economic development organization representing Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Grant, Henry, Jay, Randolph, Rush and Wayne counties.
“After an extensive search, the board of directors is pleased to welcome Trevor Friedeberg to lead East Central Indiana’s regional economic development efforts,” said Savieo. “Trevor brings rich economic and business development experience and a level of professionalism needed to further build collaboration among the 9 county region,” she continued.
