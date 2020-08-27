Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the morning. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.