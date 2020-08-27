On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shared his dream of little Black boys and Black girls joining hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.
Almost 57 years after the speech, King’s dream will be reflected in the I Have a Dream Academy’s opening, located at 1240 S. Adams St. in Marion.
“His vision for a beloved community, a reconciled country, we actually feel like our preschool falls right in line with that,” said Ronnie Farmer, the program manager and executive pastor at REAL Community Covenant Church.
A year and a half ago, Farmer said a group of mostly educators from REAL Community Covenant Church attended a Christian Community Development Association conference and returned to Marion with the question: “What should our commitment to our community be?”
The group decided that they needed to have a greater commitment to education and young people, leading them to start the I Have a Dream Academy.
As a church, Farmer said REAL has a strong connection to racial reconciliation, but most of their work, including protests and workshops, has been in reaction to current events rather than being proactive.
“Once a child turns 7, their racial psyche becomes static in regards to how they see other people. Not that you can’t change it, it just becomes more difficult,” Farmer said.
By hiring teachers of color, Farmer said students could see God’s image more rightly, and students of color can see leaders who look like them.
“We are championing reconciliation and education together,” Farmer said. “Just given the current racial climate that we’re in, I just think our school is so timely.”
The team also asked themselves what long term competitive advantages they could offer children in Marion, where many children experience poverty.
“Once you leave North America, people speak four or five languages. We wanted to give children access to the global community as they got older,” Farmer said.
Students of the I Have a Dream Academy will learn in English and Spanish, making the academy the only dual language immersion preschool in Marion, according to Farmer.
With 25 years of teaching experience in Venezuela, Sirja Filguera said she thinks it is beautiful to have a school like this in Marion.
“It’s so beautiful to teach the kids in Spanish because you can learn from them, and they learn from you,” she said. “To work with kids is the most important thing.”
Osiris Santillan, a teacher at the academy, said children that speak multiple languages have more opportunities.
“(Spanish is) my first language, so it was awesome to hear there was a school interested in teaching kids how to speak Spanish. It’s awesome,” Santillan said.
Farmer said learning Spanish will also give students a greater sense of empathy for others.
“Children who grow up in the I Have A Dream Academy will naturally have empathy towards Spanish speakers and the Latino community,” he said. “As we think about some of the things that are happening around immigration, for us, we wanted to see children who have a heart for people coming from other countries.”
Through a partnership with Taylor University, each student will have a native Spanish speaker to mentor them for a year.
Due to COVID-19, the academy is currently limited to 20 students ages 3-5. The students will learn together in “multi-age clusters,” Farmer said. Farmer said older children often become mentors to younger children in multi-age classrooms, and the students learn from each other.
The I Have a Dream Academy is hosting an open house tonight at 5:30 p.m. and will discuss its International Baccalaureate curriculum and its COVID-19 plan and leave time for parents’ questions.
Tuition for the academy is $126 each week, and scholarships are available. For more information, visit dreamacademymarion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.